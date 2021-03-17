Lebanon president to PM designate: Form Cabinet now or quit

Aoun was elected to a six-year term by parliament in 2016, after Lebanon had been nearly two years without a president. He is an ally of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. Hariri, who has worked closely with Hezbollah before, is locked in a power struggle with Aoun's political party and is under pressure to exclude Hezbollah from a future Cabinet.

Underscoring Lebanon’s complicated balancing act, Hezbollah says it backs Hariri — even as he loses international support amid frustration over the stalemate.

Legally, a president cannot dismiss a premier-designate, chosen by Parliament. It is unclear what would break the stalemate. According to the constitution, the president could suggest names to the prime minister-designate, who is ultimately responsible for forming a Cabinet.

“Shock after shock, each day brings its burdens and worries, and the concern grows because of the inability to have the simplest means for an honorable life,” Aoun said.

Amid the political blame-trading, Lebanon's local currency continues to crash, losing over 90% of its value since October 2019. The economic crisis has pushed nearly half the population into poverty.