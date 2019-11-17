Lebanon’s outgoing PM blasts president’s party over delays
AP

Lebanon's outgoing PM blasts president's party over delays

Lebanon’s outgoing PM blasts president’s party over delays

People queue on their cars as they try to cross a highway blocked by anti-government protesters by burning tires, during ongoing protests against the government, in Khaldeh, south of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Protesters have been holding demonstrations since Oct. 17 demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has ruled the country for three decades.

 Bilal Hussein

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s outgoing prime minister is harshly criticizing the party of the country’s president after weeks of delay in forming a new Cabinet.

A statement released Sunday by Saad Hariri’s office called the policies of Michel Aoun’s party “irresponsible.”

Almost three weeks after Hariri resigned amid massive anti-government protests, Aoun has yet to call for consultations with parliamentary blocs’ leaders to name a new premier.

Nationwide demonstrations began on Oct. 17 against new taxes amid a plunging economy. They’re now calling for the downfall of the political elite who have run the country since the 1975-90 civil war.

Some major factions in Lebanon’s sectarian political system want to keep Hariri in the new government. But they want him to form a cabinet of politicians and technocrats. He’s insisting on only technocrats.

