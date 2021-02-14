Leftist opposition party heads to victory in Kosovo election

Supporter of VETEVENDOSJE (Self-Determination) political party holds a slogan reading in Albanian " All and Straight" during the closing electoral rally in capital Pristina on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Kosovo holds an early general election upcoming Sunday and the next government will face challenges including pandemic economic recovery, reducing unemployment and fighting organized crime.
Ramush Haradinaj, candidate for the president of Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) holds a speech at the closing electoral rally in capital Pristina on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.Political parties are holding the last rallies ahead of an early general election Sunday trying to attract more voters amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Pedestrians walks past electoral posters in capital Pristina on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, before Kosovo holds an early general election Sunday in which contenders face challenges including pandemic economic recovery and dialogue over normalizing ties with Serbia. Reducing unemployment and fighting organized crime and corruption remain the biggest challenges facing the next government.
A man wearing a protective mask casts his ballot in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Albin Kurti, right, a candidate for prime minister of Vetevendosje (Self-Determination), casts his ballot paper in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
An old man arrives at the polling station to cast his ballot in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. Some 1.8 million eligible voters on Sunday started to cast their ballots in 2,400 polling stations. They're electing 120 lawmakers among more than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groupings.
In this handout photo provided by Kosovo Government, Avdullah Hoti, candidate for prime minister of Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) casts his ballot paper in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. Some 1.8 million eligible voters on Sunday started to cast their ballots in 2,400 polling stations. They're electing 120 lawmakers among more than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groupings.
An election worker brings food to a polling station in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. Some 1.8 million eligible voters on Sunday started to cast their ballots in 2,400 polling stations. They're electing 120 lawmakers among more than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groupings.
A woman wearing a protective mask casts her vote in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Kosovars wait in line to vote in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo's people defied freezing weather to hold Sunday an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
A couple arrives at a polling station to vote in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo's people defied freezing weather to hold Sunday an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
A woman holds on to her son as she votes in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo's people defied freezing weather to hold Sunday an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Election commission employees count casted ballots after the polls closed in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo’s voters defied freezing weather to vote in an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Election commission employees count casted ballots after the polls closed in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo’s voters defied freezing weather to vote in an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Election commission employees count casted ballots after the polls closed in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo’s voters defied freezing weather to vote in an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Election commission employees sort ballots after the polls closed in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo’s voters defied freezing weather to vote in an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Albin Kurti, a candidate for prime minister of Vetevendosje (Self-Determination), prepares to cast his ballot in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
By LLAZAR SEMINI
Associated Press
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s main opposition party appeared headed to a landslide victory in Sunday’s early election of a new parliament held amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
With 65% of the votes counted by the central Election Commission, the main governing election body, the left-wing Self-Determination Movement Party, or Vetevendosje, had 48% of the votes. It led two center-right parties — the Democratic Party of Kosovo, or PDK, which had 18%, and the Democratic League of Kosovo, or LDK, with 14%.
Hundreds of Vetevendosje supporters defied calls from the party leadership “to celebrate at home, with the family” and gathered at the Mother Teresa Square in Pristina chanting, dancing and launching firecrackers while vehicles blowing horns drove around the center.
“We are here to celebrate the liberation of our government and our people,” said Ali Shilova, a Vetevendosje! supporter. “We are the people of this country who will take over and make it for everybody, not just for people who are in power.”
Acting Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti of the LDK had yet to concede defeat.
Some 1.8 million voters cast ballots to choose 120 lawmakers among more than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groups and few irregularities were reported. Some 100,000 Kosovars abroad were also eligible to vote by post. Those infected with coronavirus could vote through mobile polling teams.