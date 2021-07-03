LGBTQ youth of faith pray, bond at 'Beloved Arise' group

“I was so surprised in my forties to learn that what I thought I knew about the Bible was gravely misinformed, and I just want young people to be aware that in every faith tradition there is a progressive faith that has searched the sacred texts and has created an open space for queer identities,” he said, adding that he felt safe to come out thanks in part to affirming theology.

Young said his nonprofit aims to empower and provide resources for young LGBTQ people, “who often face rejection and shaming at home, at schools and in their faith communities.” He said the group has grown to more than 400 members and expanded its social media presence during the pandemic to tens of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok.

“TikTok is a platform that has enabled us to reach digital natives, Gen Z,” he said about the generation born after 1996.

“Unlike other youth ministries that exist, we started digital, we were born in the cloud," Young added. "And we were born during the pandemic, where the only way people had to connect was through digital means, so that really gave us the foresight and sensitivity to pay attention to where kids are hanging out.”