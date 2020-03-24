Libya says oil shutdown losses exceed $3.5 billion

The closure of the oil facilities is seen as part of Hifter’s efforts to capture Tripoli and punish adversaries there for sealing security and maritime agreements with Turkey, which opened doors for military support from Ankara.

Hifter’s side has accused the Tripoli-based administration of using oil revenues to finance militias and Syrian mercenaries sent by Turkey to help in the fighting against eastern-based forces.

The corporation said it has spent over $300 million since the start of the blockade to purchase and transport fuel into eastern Libya.

The shutdown also comes against the backdrop of a crumbling cease-fire mediated by Russia and Turkey, which support opposing sides of the conflict in the North African country.

Authorities have not confirmed any cases of the virus, but public health officials fear the global pandemic could devastate Libya. Last week, the warring sides expressed commitment to a humanitarian pause in fighting so authorities could focus on preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. However, clashes have continued.

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011, when a civil war toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

