Libya says oil shutdown losses exceed $3.5 billion
View Comments
AP

Libya says oil shutdown losses exceed $3.5 billion

  • Updated
Libya says oil shutdown losses exceed $3.5 billion

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2011 file photo, a Libyan oil worker, works at a refinery inside the Brega oil complex, in Brega, eastern Libya. On Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, Libya’s National Oil Corporation said that guards under the command of Khalifa Hifter’s forces shut down two key oil fields in the country’s southwestern desert, following the earlier closure of all eastern export terminals.

 Hussein Malla

CAIRO (AP) — Libya's oil company says economic fallout from a protracted blockade of its vital oil facilities has resulted in losses surpassing $3.5 billion at a time when the war-torn country struggles to prevent the new coronavirus.

The National Oil Corporation, which dominates Libya’s critical oil industry, reported late Monday that production had been reduced to 95,837 barrels a day as of Sunday.

Powerful tribes loyal to Libya’s eastern-based forces seized large export terminals and choked off major pipelines in January, aiming to starve the Tripoli-based government of crucial revenues.

The eastern-based forces, led by military commander Khalifa Hifter, launched an offensive in April to capture the capital, Tripoli, clashing with an array of militias loosely allied with the U.N.-supported government. The fighting for Tripoli has ground to a stalemate in recent months.

The national oil company said the over $3.5 billion losses date back to Jan. 17, with daily losses at more than $1.1 million. It warned of a looming fuel shortage, given the government’s inability to pay for imports.

Oil, the lifeline of Libya’s economy, has long been a key factor in the civil war as rival authorities jostle for control of oil fields and state revenue. Libya has the ninth largest known oil reserves in the world and the biggest oil reserves in Africa.

The closure of the oil facilities is seen as part of Hifter’s efforts to capture Tripoli and punish adversaries there for sealing security and maritime agreements with Turkey, which opened doors for military support from Ankara.

Hifter’s side has accused the Tripoli-based administration of using oil revenues to finance militias and Syrian mercenaries sent by Turkey to help in the fighting against eastern-based forces.

The corporation said it has spent over $300 million since the start of the blockade to purchase and transport fuel into eastern Libya.

The shutdown also comes against the backdrop of a crumbling cease-fire mediated by Russia and Turkey, which support opposing sides of the conflict in the North African country.

Authorities have not confirmed any cases of the virus, but public health officials fear the global pandemic could devastate Libya. Last week, the warring sides expressed commitment to a humanitarian pause in fighting so authorities could focus on preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. However, clashes have continued.

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011, when a civil war toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices
World

Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — Young German adults hold “corona parties" and cough toward older people. A Spanish man leashes a goat to go for a walk to skirt confinement orders. From France to Florida to Australia, kitesurfers, college students and others crowd the beaches.

+46
`Accept it': 3 states lock down 70 million against the virus
World

`Accept it': 3 states lock down 70 million against the virus

  • Updated

Illinois and New York state joined California on Friday in ordering all residents to stay in their homes unless they have vital reasons to go out, restricting the movement of more than 70 million Americans in the most sweeping measures undertaken yet in the U.S. to contain the coronavirus.

+12
Manufacturers shutter plants, travel halted as virus spreads
World

Manufacturers shutter plants, travel halted as virus spreads

  • Updated

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide surpassed 200,000 for the first time Wednesday and the damage being seeded in the global economy is growing more clear by the day. Furloughs and job cuts, from dog walkers to oilfield workers, have begun. Governments around the world are pushing drastic countermeasures to help workers, particularly those who live paycheck to paycheck.

World

Shooting at Sri Lanka prison kills 1 inmate, wounds 4

  • Updated

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — One prisoner was killed and four others wounded Saturday when guards opened fire after tensions flared during a protest by prisoners in a facility in north-central Sri Lanka, police said.

+21
Virus now in Gaza, Syria, raising fears in vulnerable areas
World

Virus now in Gaza, Syria, raising fears in vulnerable areas

  • Updated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The arrival of the coronavirus in the Gaza Strip, an impoverished enclave where the health care system has been gutted by years of conflict, and Syria, which has been devastated by nine years of civil war and sanctions, raised fears Sunday that the pandemic may soon prey on some of the most vulnerable populations in the world.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News