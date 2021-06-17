Lisbon ringed off at weekends as Portugal fights virus surge

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Travel in and out of the Lisbon metropolitan area is to be banned over coming weekends as Portuguese authorities respond to a spike in new COVID-19 cases in the region around the capital, officials announced Thursday.

The ban in the area where some 2.8 million people live comes into effect from 3 p.m. on Friday, Cabinet spokeswoman Mariana Vieira da Silva said, in an effort to contain the surge.

“We're aware (the travel ban) isn't easy and that it's not what people want, but we feel it's necessary to protect the rest of the country,” she told a press conference.

The travel restrictions are open-ended, pending periodic reviews. Flights out of Lisbon airport are exempt from the ban, as are work-related journeys. Police control points will check travelers.

Portugal is witnessing a spike in new daily cases not seen since February. Authorities reported that 804 of the 1,233 new cases detected on Thursday were in the Lisbon region.

Experts believe there is community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant in the Lisbon region.