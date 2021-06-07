Lithuania says Belarus could be behind recent migrant influx

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania has detained a group of nine Iraqi asylum-seekers who had entered the Baltic country from Belarus, officials said Monday.

It's the latest group of migrants crossing from Belarus, with Lithuania pointing the finger at its southern neighboring for allegedly being involved in the influx.

“It is obvious that a hybrid war is being waged against Lithuania, and illegal migration flows are one of the means,” Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said. Her country has voiced criticism of neighboring Belarus for its brutal crackdown following a presidential election.

“Those flows of the illegal migrants who travel to Lithuania are not just random cases. These are well organized. There are flights from Baghdad and Istanbul to Minsk,” she said, referring to Iraqis who fly to Belarus from those two cities.

Lithuania claimed that Belarus border guards have been covering the tracks of the migrants, with Bilotaite saying that it “shows that officials themselves might be cooperating in those processes.”

She added that “all possibilities and preparations have been coordinated with the armed forces” to tackle the migration situation.