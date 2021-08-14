Lithuanian migrant crisis enters new phase as influx ceases

Associated Press interviews with people in Lithuania's immigration camps over several weeks highlight their diverse backgrounds and reasons for attempting to enter the EU.

Juel Fomejuel came from Cameroon, where conflict has killed thousands and displaced at least 700,000 people. “I just pray that EU give me a protection,” he told AP, saying that going back home “is like going back inside the fire.”

Tamar Heidar, a 22-year-old Iraqi, said he sought a better life in the EU by transiting through Belarus.

"Belarus not using me, I don’t not care about Belarus,” he said. “All these people here, they are doing this to get a better life. It's not because Belarus is using me. I’m using Belarus.”

The countries bordering Belarus have denounced the crossings as a “hybrid war,” a source of concern for the UNHCR's Nordentoft.

“Hybrid war involves the thoughts of soldiers, weapons,” he said. “It was very important for the population not to see the persons (as) threats, but also in a way as victims.”