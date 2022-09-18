 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live updates: Bidens pay their respects at queen's coffin

<p>American President Joe Biden was spotted travelling through north London in 'The Beast' amid a huge motorcade ahead of The Queen's funeral.</p><p>Alex Kelly, 37, spotted the security-heavy convoy in Tottenham at 11pm last night [SATURDAY].</p><p>The President was in his armoured limousine, nicknamed 'The Beast' - thought to be one of the world's most secure vehicles.</p><p>It passed along Ferry Lane, Tottenham Hale, surrounded by dozens of police motorbikes and other limousines.</p><p>Alex, a software engineer who lived nearby, ran outside when she heard police closing the road ahead of the motorcade.</p><p>She said: "I had seen the motorcade go past on Thursday when it arrived then back the other way on Saturday.</p><p>"So I guessed they would come back with Biden at some point.</p><p>"They closed off the road with police motorbikes ahead of the cars, about one minute before.</p><p>"They prevented anyone crossing the road or going through junctions.</p><p>"My thoughts were - that’s an impressive sight for Tottenham!"</p><p>Biden and First Lady Jill touched down in London ahead of the Queen's funeral - and will attend along with around 500 heads of state.</p><p>The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand are already in the UK ahead of the first State Funeral in the UK since 1965 when Sir Winston Churchill was laid to rest.</p>

LONDON — U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Biden traveled to Westminster Hall in London where the queen is lying in state. He made the sign of the cross Sunday and put his hand to his heart as he stood quietly near the casket. The Bidens were joined by U.S. Ambassador Jane Hartley.

Biden was also expected to sign the official condolence book and attend a reception Sunday at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III before attending the state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. He is one of hundreds of world leaders in town to pay their respects to the queen, who died Sept. 8 at 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Hundreds of thousands of other mourners have waited for hours in a queue to walk past the queen’s casket.

