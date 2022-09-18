Live updates: Bidens pay their respects at queen's coffin

LONDON — U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Biden traveled to Westminster Hall in London where the queen is lying in state. He made the sign of the cross Sunday and put his hand to his heart as he stood quietly near the casket. The Bidens were joined by U.S. Ambassador Jane Hartley.

Biden was also expected to sign the official condolence book and attend a reception Sunday at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III before attending the state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. He is one of hundreds of world leaders in town to pay their respects to the queen, who died Sept. 8 at 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Hundreds of thousands of other mourners have waited for hours in a queue to walk past the queen’s casket.

