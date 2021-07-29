Living up to the hype: Dressel wins 1st individual gold

“I wasn’t as nervous maybe and knew I was going to let it go and go for it each lap of that race,” said Ledecky, who went faster than anyone but couldn't quite catch the Chinese, winding up with her second silver of the games.

Dressel was golden. As is his style, the 24-year-old Floridian dove into the pool and came up with the lead. He was still ahead at the lone flip, and grittily turned away Chalmers bid' for a second straight gold.

Dressel's winning time was an Olympic record of 47.02 seconds — a mere six-hundredths ahead of Chalmers, who had to settle for a silver this time.

“I wasn’t worried about anything,” Dressel said. “During the race there’s only so much you can do. Whatever’s going to happen is going to happen. I stuck to my race plan so if it got me first, OK, if it got me second, OK.”

The bronze was claimed by Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov (47.44), who added to his silver in the 100 backstroke.

The first three gold medals of Dressel’s career were all in the relays — two in Rio de Janeiro, another in the 4x100 free relay at the Tokyo Games.

Now, he's got one of his own.