Liz Mills takes big step for female basketball coaches

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Liz Mills’ decision to look more professional when coaching basketball games by wearing high-heeled leather boots instead of sneakers was somehow seen as provocation.

To make sense of that, you have to understand her environment.

Mills coaches men's basketball. She has for a decade in Africa at both the club and national level. The Australian is now head coach of Kenya, the only woman in the world currently in charge of a men's national team.

She decided years ago that she may as well confront the issue. The woman in the room, if you like. And so, the boots.

“I think it was a way of looking more professional but also reminding everybody that I’m a woman and I’m not afraid of that and I want you to know that,” Mills said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I wanted to walk in and be like, this is me, here I am.”

Some male officials tried to stop her from wearing the boots, citing damage to the court. Mills knew that was a lie.

“They were offended by my presence," she said.