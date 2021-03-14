London police under pressure over clashes at women's protest

Police surround the bandstand on Clapham Common as people gathered despite the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard being officially cancelled, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Hundreds of people in London defied coronavirus restrictions Saturday to pay their respects to a 33-year-old woman who disappeared while walking home and was found dead a week later. The case, which sent shockwaves across the U.K. because a police officer has been charged with her kidnapping and murder, also has spurred a national conversation about violence against women.
People pay their respects and look at the floral tributes placed at the bandstand in Clapham Common on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in memory of Sarah Everard who was abducted and murdered after last being seen walking home from a friend's apartment in south London on the night of March 3. Hundreds of people in London defied coronavirus restrictions Saturday to pay their respects to Everard who disappeared while walking home and was found dead a week later.
Floral tributes are placed at the bandstand in Clapham Common in London, Sunday, March 14, 2021 in memory of Sarah Everard who was abducted and murdered after last being seen walking home from a friend's apartment in south London on the night of March 3. London’s Metropolitan Police was under heavy pressure Sunday to explain its actions during a vigil for a woman whom one of the force's own officers is accused of murdering. Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions to gather and protest violence against women, but the event ended with clashes between police and those attending.
Police stand on the bandstand on Clapham Common as people gathered despite the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard being officially cancelled, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Hundreds of people in London defied coronavirus restrictions Saturday to pay their respects to a 33-year-old woman who disappeared while walking home and was found dead a week later. The case, which sent shockwaves across the U.K. because a police officer has been charged with her kidnapping and murder, also has spurred a national conversation about violence against women.
People gather, at the band stand in Clapham Common, in memory of Sarah Everard, after an official vigil was cancelled, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021. A serving British police officer accused of the kidnap and murder of a woman in London has appeared in court for the first time. Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and killing 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London on March 3.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria hold a candle outside their home in north London, during a doorstep vigil for Reclaim These Streets, after the public vigil for Sarah Everard was officially cancelled, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021. A serving British police officer accused of the kidnap and murder of a woman in London has appeared in court for the first time. Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and killing of 33-year-old Everard, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London on March 3.
People gather, at the band stand in Clapham Common, in memory of Sarah Everard, after an official vigil was cancelled, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021. A serving British police officer accused of the kidnap and murder of a woman in London has appeared in court for the first time. Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and killing 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London on March 3.
A woman reacts in Clapham Common, as people gather despite the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard being officially cancelled, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021. A serving British police officer accused of the kidnap and murder of a woman in London has appeared in court for the first time. Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and killing 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London on March 3.
People react with police, in Clapham Common as people gather, despite the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard being officially cancelled, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021. A serving British police officer accused of the kidnap and murder of a woman in London has appeared in court for the first time. Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and killing 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London on March 3.
People gather and turn on their phone torches in Clapham Common, despite the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard being officially cancelled, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021. A serving British police officer accused of the kidnap and murder of a woman in London has appeared in court for the first time. Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and killing 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London on March 3.
People read small notes hanging from a tree near the bandstand in Clapham Common in London, Sunday, March 14, 2021 in memory of Sarah Everard who was abducted and murdered after last being seen walking home from a friend's apartment in south London on the night of March 3. Hundreds of people in London defied coronavirus restrictions Saturday to pay their respects to Everard who disappeared while walking home and was found dead a week later.
By SYLVIA HUI
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police force was under heavy pressure Sunday to explain its actions during a vigil for a woman whom one of the force's own officers is accused of murdering.
Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions to gather and protest violence against women, but the event ended with clashes between police and those attending and many questioned whether the police force was too heavy-handed.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said scenes from Saturday’s vigil in south London were “upsetting” and she is seeking a full report on what happened from the Metropolitan Police. The capital's mayor, Sadiq Khan, said the police response was “at times neither appropriate nor proportionate.”
Police were seen scuffling with some women at the event, and one woman was seen pinned to the ground by two officers. Video widely shared on social media showed a woman was pulled up from the ground by officers who then shoved her from the back. Several women were led away in handcuffs as other attendees chanted “Shame on you” at police. The force later said four people were arrested for violating public order and coronavirus regulations.
Defending the force’s actions, Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball said “hundreds of people were packed tightly together,” posing a very real risk of transmitting the virus. She added that officers had repeatedly encouraged those attending to leave, but “a small minority” of people chanted at police, pushing and throwing objects.