London school fights COVID fallout with laptops, bean bags

“I don’t believe in saying that ‘They’ve lost, they’ve lost, they’ve lost,’” Executive Principal Colette Doran-Hannon said. “My mantra is that for a period of time, they lost out. It’s up to us to give them the toolkit to build themselves back up again.’’

Students across England lost an average of 115 days of in-school instruction to the pandemic, curtailing academic progress and hampering the social and emotional development of students from all backgrounds. But children stuck inside cramped apartments without easy access to computers suffered the most, fueling concerns about rising inequality in a country where 800,000 people have lost their jobs and food bank use is soaring.

Even before COVID-19, students from disadvantaged backgrounds were about 18 months academically behind their wealthier classmates by the end of secondary school. That gap is likely to have widened over the past year, according to the Education Policy Institute, a London-based think tank.

This may be one of the longest-lasting impacts of the pandemic, said Arun Advani, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Warwick whose research focuses on inequality.