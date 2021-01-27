 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luxembourg signs restitution deal for Holocaust victims
View Comments
AP

Luxembourg signs restitution deal for Holocaust victims

{{featured_button_text}}

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — The Luxembourg government signed a deal Wednesday to restitute dormant bank accounts, insurance policies and looted art to Holocaust survivors.

The agreement announced on International Holocaust Remembrance Day will provide financial resources to promote remembrance, education and research of the Holocaust in Luxembourg, a small European country with a population of about 630,000.

The deal was also signed by the World Jewish Restitution Organization, the Jewish community of Luxembourg and the Luxembourg Foundation for the Memory of the Shoah.

“The agreement today is a profound statement by Luxembourg of its abiding commitment to preserving the memory of Jews who were persecuted and murdered during the Nazi occupation of Luxembourg,” said Gideon Taylor, operations chair of the World Jewish Restitution Organization.

Under the deal, the government agreed to purchase and renovate a memorial to Jews who were sent to death camps from Luxembourg. The Cinqfontaines memorial, which is located near the site where Jews were assembled and deported, will be transformed into a “place to memorialize Holocaust victims and to educate future generations," the organization said.

The Nazis occupied Luxembourg in May 1940. About 2,000 Luxembourg Jews were killed during the Holocaust.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines
National Politics

China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines

  • Updated

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite rigorous trials indicating it is safe. A government spokesperson has raised the unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab, giving it more credence in China.

+2
Estonia to get first female PM as government deal clinched
World

Estonia to get first female PM as government deal clinched

  • Updated

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s two biggest political parties clinched a deal on Sunday to form a new government to be led by a female prime minister for the first time in the Baltic country’s history, replacing the previous Cabinet that collapsed into a corruption scandal earlier this month.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

Twitter bans suspect Iran account after post threatens Trump
World

Twitter bans suspect Iran account after post threatens Trump

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Twitter said Friday it has permanently banned an account that some in Iran believe is linked to the office of the country’s supreme leader after a posting that seemed to threaten former President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts with river of lava, clouds of ash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News