Lying on arrival could mean 10 years in prison in England

From Monday, they won't be able to quarantine themselves at home, unlike those arriving from countries not on the “red list.” Instead, they will have to buy — through a dedicated online portal — a package that will include accommodation, food and drinks and testing for the coronavirus on days two and eight of their quarantine period. The “enhanced testing” regime, which is in addition to the already-mandated pre-departure tests, will be a requirement for anyone arriving in England and anyone failing to do so will be fined.

Hancock, who has responsibility for health matters in England, said the booking system will go live on Thursday and that the government has contracted 16 hotels, for an initial 4,600 rooms.

Those failing to quarantine in a designated hotel face fines of up to 10,000 pounds. The harshest potential penalty of up to 10 years in jail could be assigned to those people who lie about visiting any of the 33 countries on the “red list.”

“Anyone who lies on a passenger locator form, and tries to conceal that they’ve been in a country on our red list in the 10 days before arrival here, will face a prison sentence of up to 10 years,” Hancock said.