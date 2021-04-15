Macron assesses Notre Dame two years after devastating fire

The Elysee presidential palace said Macron’s visit "will be an opportunity for the head of state to thank again all those who helped save the cathedral from the flames” and after. That includes the carpenters, scaffolders, rope access technicians, crane operators, organ builders, master glassmakers, painting and sculpture restorers, stonemasons, archaeologists, researchers and donors who helped keep the restoration work going despite the difficulties posed by the current health crisis.

Two years is a blink of an eye in a restoration timeline. The Notre Dame project still in the initial consolidation phase. The actual restoration phase is expected to start next winter. But the overwhelming feeling among those who love Notre Dame is relief that the project so far has been a success.

“I can say today that the cathedral is saved. It is well secured ,and we can now do the huge work of reconstruction that is not going to destabilize the whole building,” Notre Dame's rector, Patrick Chauvet, told the AP.