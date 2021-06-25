Macron: EU needs to fight 'illiberal values' inside bloc

BRUSSELS (AP) — French president Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union needs to fight a “cultural" and “civilizational" battle to stop the rise of illiberal ideas across the 27-nation bloc that he believes are threatening European values at their core.

Macron spoke at the end of summit of EU leaders in Brussels where they strongly clashed with Hungary’s prime minister over new legislation that bans the display of LGBT issues to children in that country.

Macron condemned the new law in the name of “human dignity" and “individual freedom," throwing his support behind the EU's executive commission's plan to start legal action against Hungary.

But the French president insisted it would be wrong to point the finger at Orban without reflecting on the reasons pushing some countries in eastern Europe to turn their back on democratic values.

“How do people in Europe come to this?" Macron told journalists. “We see in several member countries like Hungary, Poland and many others, an anti-liberal conservatism against our values. We have to respect it. But it is now undermining those values and what has built the core of our western liberal democracy for centuries."