 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macron to do away with France's top school for elite
0 comments
AP

Macron to do away with France's top school for elite

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday detailed plans to do away with an elite academic institution that's a key pillar of the country's power establishment, replacing it with a more egalitarian version.

Macron was addressing hundreds of civil servants by video conference about planned reforms in the top ranks of the civil service, including putting an end to the Ecole Nationale d’Administration, widely known as ENA.

Macron himself, like most French presidents, is a graduate of the Strasbourg-based school which is the training ground for the nation’s most senior civil servants.

Macron had first referred to the idea two years ago, as France was shaken by the yellow vest protest movement seeking economic and social justice.

The reform would include a common learning trunk for all top civil servants to expose them to the realities of today, including secularism, poverty, ecology and scientific discourse.

In a peacemaking effort with Yellow Vest protesters, whose marches turned violent, Macron traveled the country in 2019 to discuss contested issues in what was billed as a “great national debate.” It concluded in late April with a news conference in which he said ENA should be ended because it doesn't resemble French society.

The school founded in 1945 by Gen. Charles de Gaulle — with the intention of making access to the top echelons of the civil service more democratic.

The head of the association of former ENA students, Daniel Keller, disagreed with the common notion that the school turns out a cookie-cutter elite who think alike, saying on BFMTV that ENA graduates “are in contact with what is real.”

He said the 40 students who enter ENA each year are on average 25 years old, time enough to have been exposed to life, for 20 months of study.

“We must get out of this fantasy,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Powell: 'We're not going back to the same economy'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World

Christians mark Good Friday, Holy Week under virus woes

Christians in the Holy Land marked Good Friday without the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the days leading up to Easter because of the coronavirus, and worshippers in many other predominantly Christian countries where the virus is still raging observed their second annual Holy Week with tight restrictions on gatherings.

+2
Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for Ukraine plane shootdown
World

Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for Ukraine plane shootdown

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ten officials have been indicted in Iran over the 2020 military shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people, a prosecutor said Tuesday, an announcement coming just as Tehran begins indirect negotiations with the West over its collapsed nuclear deal with world powers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News