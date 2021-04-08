Macron to do away with France's top school for elite

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday detailed plans to do away with an elite academic institution that's a key pillar of the country's power establishment, replacing it with a more egalitarian version.

Macron was addressing hundreds of civil servants by video conference about planned reforms in the top ranks of the civil service, including putting an end to the Ecole Nationale d’Administration, widely known as ENA.

Macron himself, like most French presidents, is a graduate of the Strasbourg-based school which is the training ground for the nation’s most senior civil servants.

Macron had first referred to the idea two years ago, as France was shaken by the yellow vest protest movement seeking economic and social justice.

The reform would include a common learning trunk for all top civil servants to expose them to the realities of today, including secularism, poverty, ecology and scientific discourse.

In a peacemaking effort with Yellow Vest protesters, whose marches turned violent, Macron traveled the country in 2019 to discuss contested issues in what was billed as a “great national debate.” It concluded in late April with a news conference in which he said ENA should be ended because it doesn't resemble French society.