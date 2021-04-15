Macron visiting Notre Dame two years after devastating blaze

Two years is a blink of an eye in a restoration timeline. The Notre Dame project still in the initial consolidation phase. The actual restoration phase is expected to start next winter. But the overwhelming feeling among those who love Notre Dame is relief that the project so far has been a success.

“I can say today that the cathedral is saved. It is well secured ,and we can now do the huge work of reconstruction that is not going to destabilize the whole building,” Notre Dame's rector, Patrick Chauvet, told the AP.

The consolidation phase costing 165 million euros ($197 million) was vital: 40,000 metal tubes from scaffolding that was in place at the time of the fire melted during the blaze and had to be patiently cut off the roof. The vaults inside the cathedral also had to be stabilized. In a sign of the work to come, though, 1,000 oak trees were felled in some 200 French forests this spring to make the frame for the cathedral’s transept and spire — destined to be admired on the Paris skyline for potentially hundreds of years

The drama of the eventful night of April 15, 2019, may well be 24 months in the past, but for Parisian witnesses it still feels very near. Frederico Benani, who witnessed and filmed the burning cathedral, was tearful as he recounted the experience.