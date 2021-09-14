Macron wants more transparency about police wrongdoings

Macron, who hasn't yet announced his reelection bid but is expected to do so, notably said a major law to modernize police, including via digital technology, will be debated at Parliament next year. He also wants to enable victims to file a formal complaint online starting from 2023. The same year, cameras will be deployed in police cars, he added.

Security issues are widely seen as a main theme in the upcoming campaign. Polls at the moment forecast a duel between Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, with Macron expected to win, as it was during France’s last presidential election in 2017.

Macron’s speech also comes after a security law extending police powers entered into force earlier this year despite weeks of protests called by civil right activists who feared it would threaten efforts to denounce abuses.

Last year, thousands of French people took part in the global Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Amnesty International on Tuesday released a report denouncing the disproportionate use of force by police using tear gas and dispersion grenades to end a party gathering about 1,500 people in Redon, in western France, in June.

The violent operation led to one young man getting his hand torn off. Several other people were injured.