Madrid slows down vaccine jabs over Easter despite govt plea

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Madrid region halted COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday at health centers for four days so medical staff can rest over the Easter holiday, despite pleas from the national government not to halt the fight against surging infections.

The shutdown came as the country scrambles to make up for lost time in its national vaccination plan due to supply shortfalls.

Health Minister Carolina Darias last week urged regional authorities to keep vaccinating over the Easter break, saying it was “very important” to keep up the inoculation program. Spain, like other European Union nations, has had a surprisingly slow vaccine rollout that authorities blame on vaccine shortages.

In response to criticism from political opponents, which came about a month before a regional election, the Madrid regional government said its health centers stepped up vaccinations earlier this week to compensate for the closures.

It also noted that vaccine shots will still be administered at a city hospital and a city soccer stadium over the traditional Easter break.

Regional health chief Enrique Ruiz Escudero received his vaccination Thursday at the stadium and told reporters that Madrid had set a new record of daily COVID-19 vaccinations the previous day, at almost 35,000.