Madrid's anti-lockdown champion heads to win in election

A banner in support of conservative leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso in a bar in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 19, 2021. Residents in Madrid, one of Europe's worst-hit regions by the coronavirus pandemic, are hitting the polls on Tuesday to elect a new regional assembly in a vote resembling a plebiscite on lockdown measures. By keeping bars, restaurants, museums and concert halls opened, Diaz Ayuso has invigorated the conservative vote for her Popular Party.
Next a mocking far-right Vox party banner, an elderly woman looks from a balcony an election meeting at the working-class Vallecas neighborhood in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Residents in Madrid, one of Europe's worst-hit regions by the coronavirus pandemic, are hitting the polls on Tuesday to elect a new regional assembly in a vote resembling a plebiscite on lockdown measures.
A banner of Socialist candidate for the Madrid elections Angel Gabilondo hangs on a facade building in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 19, 2021. Residents in Madrid, one of Europe's worst-hit regions by the coronavirus pandemic, are hitting the polls on Tuesday to elect a new regional assembly in a vote resembling a plebiscite on lockdown measures.
People queue for cast their vote during the regional election for a new regional assembly in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting Tuesday for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
People queue to cast their votes during the regional election in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - Members of feminist group FEMEN protest in front of the poll station where the far right party Vox candidate Rocio Monasterio will vote during the regional election for a new regional assembly in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting Tuesday for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
A sticker marking social distance is pasted on the entrance of a ballot station during the regional election in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties. The sticker reads in Spanish: "Wait your turn. Keep safety distance of 2 meters".
The incumbent conservative Madrid president Isabel Diaz Ayuso, third left, queues to cast her vote during the regional election in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
The incumbent conservative Madrid president Isabel Diaz Ayuso casts her vote during the regional election in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
An elderly couple walk into a polling station during the regional election in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
An elderly woman places her identification card on a tray before casting her vote during the regional election in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
People queue to cast their votes during the regional election at the bullring in Moralzarzal, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
Spanish far-right Vox party candidate for Madrid regional presidency Rocio Monasterio, centre left, arrives to cast her vote during the regional election in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties. Polling stations opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday with strict requirements to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Spanish far-right Vox party candidate for Madrid regional presidency Rocio Monasterio queues to cast her vote, during the regional election in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties. Polling stations opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday with strict requirements to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Supporters of conservative Madrid president Isabel Diaz Ayuso wave flags outside the popular party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Madrid residents voted in droves for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to virus lockdown measures and the divide between left-wing and right-wing parties. Regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who called the early election by dissolving her center-right coalition, had set off to broaden her power base and open up to an alliance with the far-right.
Conservative Madrid regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso, left, and Popular party leader Pablo Casasdo wave outside the popular party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Madrid residents voted in droves for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to virus lockdown measures and the divide between left-wing and right-wing parties. Regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who called the early election by dissolving her center-right coalition, had set off to broaden her power base and open up to an alliance with the far-right.
A supporter of conservative Madrid president Isabel Diaz Ayuso waits outside the popular party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Madrid residents voted in droves for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to virus lockdown measures and the divide between left-wing and right-wing parties. Regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who called the early election by dissolving her center-right coalition, had set off to broaden her power base and open up to an alliance with the far-right.
By ARITZ PARRA
Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Madrid's conservative leader, a champion of relaxed measures against the coronavirus and a scourge of the left-wing central government's handling of the pandemic, looked on course for a solid victory in a regional election Tuesday.
With 70% of the ballots counted, Isabel Díaz Ayuso was backed by 44% of voters, up from 22% in the last election two years ago. Three rival left-wing parties together had 41%.
The preliminary results gave Díaz Ayuso’s Popular Party 64 seats in the 136-seat regional assembly, more than double from 2019 but short of the 69-seat majority needed to form a government.
Vox, the far-right party that mixes Spanish patriotism and populism and is shaping up as Díaz Ayuso's new choice for legislative support, was set to win one more regional lawmaker, rising from 12 seats to 13.
Voters shunned the liberal center-right Citizens party that was Díaz Ayuso's junior coalition partner before she called the early election seeking to broaden her power base. The centrist party, which is trying to keep afloat also at the national level, lost all of its 26 regional lawmakers because it failed to reach the 5% vote threshold.
The preliminary results were a blow for the regional Socialists of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, losing 11 assembly seats, from 37 to 25.