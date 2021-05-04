Madrid's champion of soft virus restrictions wins election

“We will continue working to avoid confrontation and tension. Madrid does not need it, it needs to be united because we have a very great challenge in the midst of the pandemic,” Gabilondo said.

United We Can's charismatic founder, Pablo Iglesias, had quit his position in Sánchez's Cabinet to run in Madrid. Although his candidacy helped expand the number of the group's lawmakers from 7 to 10, Iglesias announced he was resigning from all positions in the far-left party born as a response to the 2008 financial crisis that dogged Spain's economy for years.

Naming Yolanda Díaz, the Labour Minister who replaced him as deputy prime minister, as the successor in charge of United We Can, Iglesias said he was “proud of having led a political project that has changed the history of our country.”

“Nobody could have imagined what we have achieved in seven years,” the 42-year-old politician said.

More Madrid, a new upstart regional party led by a staunch defender of public health and education against the conservatives’ austerity and privatization record, grew from 20 to 24 seats.