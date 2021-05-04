Madrid's champion of soft virus restrictions wins election

A banner in support of conservative leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso in a bar in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 19, 2021. Residents in Madrid, one of Europe's worst-hit regions by the coronavirus pandemic, are hitting the polls on Tuesday to elect a new regional assembly in a vote resembling a plebiscite on lockdown measures. By keeping bars, restaurants, museums and concert halls opened, Diaz Ayuso has invigorated the conservative vote for her Popular Party.
Next a mocking far-right Vox party banner, an elderly woman looks from a balcony an election meeting at the working-class Vallecas neighborhood in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Residents in Madrid, one of Europe's worst-hit regions by the coronavirus pandemic, are hitting the polls on Tuesday to elect a new regional assembly in a vote resembling a plebiscite on lockdown measures.
A banner of Socialist candidate for the Madrid elections Angel Gabilondo hangs on a facade building in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 19, 2021. Residents in Madrid, one of Europe's worst-hit regions by the coronavirus pandemic, are hitting the polls on Tuesday to elect a new regional assembly in a vote resembling a plebiscite on lockdown measures.
People queue for cast their vote during the regional election for a new regional assembly in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting Tuesday for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
People queue to cast their votes during the regional election in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - Members of feminist group FEMEN protest in front of the poll station where the far right party Vox candidate Rocio Monasterio will vote during the regional election for a new regional assembly in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting Tuesday for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
A sticker marking social distance is pasted on the entrance of a ballot station during the regional election in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties. The sticker reads in Spanish: "Wait your turn. Keep safety distance of 2 meters".
The incumbent conservative Madrid president Isabel Diaz Ayuso, third left, queues to cast her vote during the regional election in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
The incumbent conservative Madrid president Isabel Diaz Ayuso casts her vote during the regional election in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
An elderly couple walk into a polling station during the regional election in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
An elderly woman places her identification card on a tray before casting her vote during the regional election in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
People queue to cast their votes during the regional election at the bullring in Moralzarzal, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
Spanish far-right Vox party candidate for Madrid regional presidency Rocio Monasterio, centre left, arrives to cast her vote during the regional election in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties. Polling stations opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday with strict requirements to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Spanish far-right Vox party candidate for Madrid regional presidency Rocio Monasterio queues to cast her vote, during the regional election in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties. Polling stations opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday with strict requirements to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Supporters of conservative Madrid president Isabel Diaz Ayuso wave flags outside the popular party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Madrid residents voted in droves for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to virus lockdown measures and the divide between left-wing and right-wing parties. Regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who called the early election by dissolving her center-right coalition, had set off to broaden her power base and open up to an alliance with the far-right.
Supporters of conservative Madrid president Isabel Diaz Ayuso wave flags outside the popular party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents have voted for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.
Conservative Madrid regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso, left, and Popular party leader Pablo Casasdo wave outside the popular party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Madrid residents voted in droves for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to virus lockdown measures and the divide between left-wing and right-wing parties. Regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who called the early election by dissolving her center-right coalition, had set off to broaden her power base and open up to an alliance with the far-right.
A supporter of conservative Madrid president Isabel Diaz Ayuso waits outside the popular party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Madrid residents voted in droves for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to virus lockdown measures and the divide between left-wing and right-wing parties. Regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who called the early election by dissolving her center-right coalition, had set off to broaden her power base and open up to an alliance with the far-right.
By ARITZ PARRA
Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Madrid’s conservative leader, a champion of relaxed measures against the coronavirus and a scourge of the left-wing central government’s handling of the pandemic, scored a solid win in a regional election Tuesday.
Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who had campaigned under the slogan of “Freedom,” was backed by 44% of voters, up from 22% in the last election two years ago, with 99% of the ballot counted. Three rival left-wing parties together had 41%.
The biggest blow was to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Socialists and the national leader's coalition's junior partner, the anti-austerity United We Can whose leader, Pablo Iglesias, announced an end to a political career that in many ways shaped Spain's politics for much of the past decade.
Díaz Ayuso said that results backed her policies of keeping bars, restaurants and other businesses opened even in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic to keep the economy up and running.
Speaking to hundreds of supporters waving Spanish flags outside of her Popular Party’s headquarters in central Madrid, the incumbent also said the result was a rebuke of Sánchez’s left-wing coalition.
“The way of governing, with opulence and hypocrisy from Moncloa, has its days counted,” the winner said referring by name to the palace that hosts the prime minister’s office.