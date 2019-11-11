Magnitude-5.4 quake hits south France, 1 reported injured

PARIS (AP) — A moderate earthquake measuring 5.4 in magnitude struck a remote part of southern France Monday seriously injuring one person, authorities said, adding that they are investigating reports of light damage to about a dozen buildings.

France's earthquake detection agency said the quake struck at noon local time (11am GMT) and had its epicenter near the town of Montelimar in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region, which is between Lyon and Marseille.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was of magnitude 4.8. Different earthquake monitoring institutes often provide varying magnitude estimates.

Local authorities said one unnamed Montelimar resident was seriously injured, but provided no further detail. The regional governor's office said firefighters were visiting "around 15" sites in the surrounding area to monitor the situation.

It added that there was no serious damage recorded in any nearby buildings — and no damage at all at the nearby nuclear power plant of Tricastin.

According to messages posted on social networks, a slight jolt was felt in Montpellier, Lyon, St Etienne, Grenoble, Avignon and Marseille.

