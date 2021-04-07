Main opposition party against mining wins Greenland election

“We congratulate the Inuit Ataqatigiit (Community of the People’s party) on the election. We are now excited about what the (coalition) negotiations will bring in the coming days,” Jensen said in a statement as quoted by the Danish broadcaster TV2.

Without an absolute majority in the Parliament, the Community of the People’s party is now, however, likely to seek to form a coalition with a group of smaller parties rather than with Jensen's Forward.

At the heart of the election was a proposed international mining project by Greenland Minerals, an Australia-based company with Chinese ownership, which is seeking a license to operate the Kvanefjeld mine in southern Greenland.

Apart from uranium, estimates show the Kvanefjeld mine could hold the largest deposit of rare-earth metals outside China, which currently accounts for more than 90% of global production, and that has led to international interest in Greenland's natural resources.

While the Forward party has taken a cautiously positive stance on the mining project, Community of the People’s Egede reiterated Wednesday that his party's opposition to the project and urged it to be stopped for environmental reasons.