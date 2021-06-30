Major cities with the biggest projected temperature changes by 2050

September 2020 was the hottest recorded month worldwide, with 2020 representing the second-hottest year ever recorded. Every one of the top-five hottest years have occurred since 2015.
From meteorologists to ecologists, researchers are closely monitoring the effects of climate change and using that data to help better predict changes to come. Chief among those effects are temperature swings: Winters and summers are expected to be warmer in virtually every city by 2050. But just how extreme those increases will be varies by location.
Nestpick ranked 20 cities facing the biggest temperature increases in the next 30 years. The rankings come from Nestpick's own study that looks at how climate change is projected to affect 85 cities around the world by 2050. Findings reveal which cities are most vulnerable when it comes to potential sea-level rise, temperature increases, water shortages, and even which income levels will be most affected. Ties were broken by the projected average annual temperature in 2050. Cities are listed from lowest temperature increase (#20) to highest (#1).
Even small average temperature increases can wreak havoc on local economies, culture, and ecology. Baked into averages are more aggressive weather events and "weather whiplash," from droughts and wildfires to heavy rainstorms and flooding. Higher temperatures mean bigger energy bills and potential for power outages, while persistent heat waves and droughts spell trouble for agriculture and fish populations.
These scenarios, while already underway, assume that fossil fuels are burned at the same rate. Mitigation efforts could avoid worst-case scenarios, while infrastructure plans in cities will help manage the effects if they should come to full fruition. Keep reading to learn more about the 20 cities globally with the biggest projected temperature increases by 2050.