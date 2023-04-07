A major exhibition opens in Paris on Friday showcases some of the greatest treasures of Ancient Egypt. Called “Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs”, the exhibition at the Grande Halle de la Villette displays among other wonders the sarcophagus of Ramses II.
