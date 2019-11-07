Malaysia detains Cambodia opposition leader amid return plan

Her detention followed the arrest of two party youth activists in Malaysia late Monday.

Saifuddin earlier indicated she won't be deported back home despite a Cambodian request.

"We are not in the position to deport people and neither do we like doing that," he told reporters. "We are a pro-democracy government. We follow things very closely but at the same time, we cannot interfere with what happens in other countries."

The opposition politicians, led by party leader Sam Rainsy, have planned to return home on Saturday.

In Paris, where he lives in exile, Sam Rainsy said that Mu Sochua had traveled to Kuala Lumpur for an agreed meeting with Saifuddin. He described her arrest as strange and voiced confidence she would be released soon.

"It means that Hun Sen is very afraid and he is doing what he can to block our entry," he told The Associated Press. He spoke just before leaving to the airport for his planned flight to Bangkok despite Thailand's blockade, vowing not to be cowed.