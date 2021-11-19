 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Malaysia ex-PM Najib defends asking for $24M property gift

  • 0

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A surprising disclosure in Malaysian Parliament that former Prime Minister Najib Razak has asked to be given a house and land estimated to be worth 100 million ringgit ($24 million) despite his graft conviction has sparked fierce reactions.

The matter was raised by ex-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who questioned if it was true the government will approve Najib's request as a reward for his tenure. Najib took office in 2009, but was ousted in 2018 general elections following public outcry over a massive corruption scandal involving the 1MDB state fund.

Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz confirmed Najib's application but didn't give further details. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob hasn't commented on the issue.

Najib defended his request, saying it was his right as the country’s former leader.

“The government gave me three plots of land to choose from, so I chose one. ... Housing is given to all former prime ministers,” he said.

He said the 100 million ringgit price tag was given by a website linked to his rivals, and accused them of using the issue to tarnish his reputation and his party ahead of Saturday’s local election in southern Malacca state.

People are also reading…

If the Cabinet approves the request, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said it would be “immoral and utterly absurb" because Najib was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison last year for graft linked to the 1MDB scandal. Najib is appealing his conviction and is also on trial for several other corruption cases tied to 1MDB.

Anwar, whose alliance has a pact to support Yaakob's government in exchange for reforms, said his side was never informed about Najib's request.

He warned in a statement Thursday that his alliance would be forced to review its pact with the government if it is approved. Ismail was sworn-in in August, marking a third change of government since 2018 elections after a series of political turmoil that triggered the collapse of previous administrations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Poland uses water cannons against migrants at Belarus border

Poland uses water cannons against migrants at Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish forces at the border with Belarus used water cannons and tear gas Tuesday against stone-throwing migrants, as Warsaw accused Belarusian authorities of giving smoke grenades and other weapons to those trying to cross the frontier.

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hundreds of violins, violas and double basses sounded at Venezuela’s military academy Saturday, then woodwinds, brass and percussion gradually joined in — and thousands of musicians, mostly children and adolescents, were playing with a single goal: setting the record as the world’s largest orchestra.

Hate speech in Myanmar continues to thrive on Facebook

Hate speech in Myanmar continues to thrive on Facebook

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Years after coming under scrutiny for contributing to ethnic and religious violence in Myanmar, Facebook still has problems detecting and moderating hate speech and misinformation on its platform in the Southeast Asian nation, internal documents viewed by The Associated Press show.

State media release attributed to Peng raises WTA concerns

State media release attributed to Peng raises WTA concerns

BEIJING (AP) — The head of the women's professional tennis tour questioned the legitimacy of what Chinese state media said was a retraction by a Grand Slam doubles champion who has accused a former top government official of sexual assault.

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News