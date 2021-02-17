Malaysia ex-PM's wife ordered to make defense in graft trial

The couple have been hit with multiple counts of graft after Najib’s shocking ouster in May 2018 elections, which was fueled by public anger over the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.

Last July, Najib was found guilty in his first graft trial linked to the 1MDB scandal. Rosmah has also been charged with laundering illegal proceeds and tax evasion linked to 1MDB in another trial that hasn’t started.

The trial had cast a spotlight on Rosmah’s alleged sway in the government since her husband took office in 2009. Witnesses testified that a special department, called First Lady of Malaysia, was set up to handle Rosmah’s affairs.

Her former aide, who was jointly charged with Rosmah but later testified for the prosecution, told the court that many businessmen lobbied Rosmah for help to secure government projects. The aide testified Rosmah was feared by civil servants and requests from her department were often swiftly carried out.

The court also heard that she spent 100,000 ringgit a month ($24,700) to hire online propagandists to deflect criticism of her opulent lifestyle — a level of opulence that led to her being despised by many Malaysians.