Malaysia king urges halt to bickering as he picks new PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king called for an end to political bickering at a meeting Tuesday with party leaders as he began the process of selecting a new prime minister amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak.

The resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday after less than 18 months in office followed mounting public anger over what was widely perceived as his government’s poor handling of the pandemic. Malaysia has one of the world’s highest infection rates and deaths per capita, with daily cases breaching 20,000 this month despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June.

The king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has ruled out a new general election because many parts of the country are COVID-19 red zones and health facilities are inadequate.

Muhyiddin was appointed caretaker prime minister until a successor is found.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who was among eight party leaders summoned for a group meeting at the palace, said the king urged them to end their bickering. The monarch stressed that the new leader should not be vindictive and that all parties must cooperate in tackling the pandemic and reviving the economy, he said.