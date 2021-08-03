Malaysia leader in limbo as key party, minister pull support

There was no immediate reaction from the king or Muhyiddin.

The opposition filed a new no-confidence motion against Muhyiddin last Thursday after the king rebuked the government for misleading Parliament on the status of ordinances issued during a coronavirus state of emergency.

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Abdullah approved the emergency in January, allowing Muhyiddin to suspend Parliament and rule by ordinance without legislative approval until Aug. 1.

The king chastised the government last week, saying he did not condone the annulment of the emergency ordinances and that they should be debated in Parliament, which could lead to a vote testing Muhyiddin’s majority. Muhyiddin responded that the king must act on the Cabinet’s advice and insisted his administration did not violate the constitution.

After the uproar, Muhyiddin shut down Parliament for two weeks, citing coronavirus cases. Critics slammed the move as an excuse to avoid a vote on his leadership.

Public anger against Muhyiddin has built as coronavirus cases have jumped eightfold despite the state of emergency. New infections breached 10,000 on July 13 for the first time and have stayed above that level since then, despite a lockdown that began June 1. Deaths have risen above 9,000, and only about 20% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

