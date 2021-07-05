Malaysia pledges to tackle forced labor after US downgrade

The U.S. report said Malaysia continued to conflate human trafficking and migrant smuggling, which impeded anti-trafficking law enforcement and victim identification efforts. It said Malaysia failed to adequately address or criminally pursue credible allegations of labor trafficking, including in the rubber manufacturing industry and palm oil sector.

The report also said Malaysia pursued cases of forced labor as disparate labor law violations instead of criminal cases of human trafficking or failed to investigate them at all.

Saravanan said the government will study costs imposed by recruitment agencies to ensure there are no hidden charges that could lead to worker exploitation and debt bondage. To boost workers’ welfare, he said employers will now have to pay for social security for all domestic helpers.

To tackle forced labor, he said the government has set up a mobile application called Working for Workers since May to allow foreign workers to make direct complaints to labor offices. So far, 4,636 complaints have been made, of which 3,502 have been investigated and action taken, he said.

Saravanan said the government is working with the International Labor Organization to draw up an action plan to address the issue of forced labor and child labor by the fourth quarter this year.

“The ministry will implement various improvements in addition to existing initiatives to address challenges in labor issues,” he said.

