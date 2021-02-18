Malaysian court finds portal guilty over readers' comments

Prosecutors have said the portal should be held responsible for publishing the comments. But defense lawyers argued there was no intent of mischief, as the portal was unaware of the comments and had immediately removed them after it was notified by police.

Center for Independent Journalism, a media watchdog, tweeted Friday that it stands in solidarity with Malaysiakini and “strongly condemns efforts by the state to intimidate and threaten media freedom and independence."

Amnesty International Malaysia said it was deeply alarmed by the unprecedented ruling.

“The use of contempt of court laws to censor online debate and silence independent media is yet another example of the shrinking space for people to express themselves freely in the country,” said Amnesty Malaysia's director Katrina Jorene Maliamauv.

It also called for the repeal of the section under the Evidence Act, which was used to convict Malaysiakini and which “grants the government unfettered powers to censor online discussion."

Malaysiakini started in 1999 as the country’s first online news portal. It quickly became popular for its blunt reporting amid tight government control over mainstream media and the requirement for them to apply for annual publishing permits.