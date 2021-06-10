Malaysian king holds unusual meetings with political leaders

Mahathir said he suggested to the king that a national operations council be formed to replace Muhyiddin's “failed government." But the monarch told him any such proposal must come from the government itself.

“This is seen as a failed government. Politically, this government is not recognized by the people,” Mahathir said. He said he offered to head the council, which could be given power to tackle the country's problems, but didn't think that would happen.

Muhyiddin took power in March 2020 after instigating the collapse of Mahathir’s reformist alliance that won 2018 elections and joining with the opposition to form a Malay-centric government. But his government is shaky with a razor-thin majority in Parliament. Muhyiddin faces challenges from within his coalition and from the opposition, but support for his leadership cannot be tested with Parliament suspended.

The king is to continue meeting other political leaders over the next few days before hosting a gathering of state rulers next Wednesday. The palace has said the rulers' meeting will discuss efforts to control the pandemic.

Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said the king's unexpected move to consult political leaders fueled speculation that Muhyiddin's government may have lost its parliamentary majority.