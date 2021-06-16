Malaysian king says Parliament must resume despite emergency

It is unclear if Muhyiddin’s comments Tuesday were an indication that he plans to seek an extension of the emergency. If he does, the king's remarks Wednesday mean the monarch is unlikely to approve it.

The king had already said in February that Parliament can convene despite the emergency order, but Muhyiddin’s government argued it wasn’t safe because there are many older lawmakers.

The king's statement Wednesday was more assertive and came after he chaired a special meeting with other state rulers. He has held unusual consultations with leaders of all political parties, including former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, since last week on efforts to fight the pandemic.

Critics noted daily infections surged to more than 9,000 last month, nearly five times as much as when the emergency was imposed, forcing the government to impose a large-scale lockdown since June that banned social and business activities. New infections still exceed 5,000 a day, with the country’s confirmed total breaching 673,000 and deaths exceeding 4,100.