Malaysian leader seeks opposition backing to stay in power

“I do not intend to continue to cling onto power. In this situation, it is right that the mandate be returned to the people to elect a new government when the time is right. Depending on the pandemic situation, I give a commitment that the 15th general election will be held no later than the end of July next year," he said.

Muhyiddin’s announcement marked a U-turn just a week after he told Malaysians he believes he still has majority support and would call for a vote of confidence in Parliament in September.

At least eight lawmakers from the United Malays National Organization, the largest party in the ruling alliance, have signed declarations withdrawing their support for the government, which is enough to cause its collapse because of its razor-thin majority. Two UMNO ministers have resigned from the Cabinet.

Under Malaysia's Constitution, the prime minister must resign if he loses majority support and the king can appoint a new leader who he believes has the confidence of Parliament. But the opposition and UMNO are split and unable to agree on who should become leader.

A three-party alliance led by Anwar Ibrahim, which is the biggest opposition bloc, said Muhyiddin has now openly admitted that he has lost majority support and must resign.