Malaysian mothers win battle over 'sexist' citizenship law

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Several Malaysian mothers won a legal battle Thursday for the right to pass their nationality to their children born abroad, a landmark court decision hailed by activists as a giant step toward gender equality.

Malaysia is one of 25 countries that do not give mothers and fathers equal rights under the country's citizenship law. Malaysia's constitution gives fathers the automatic right to confer citizenship to their children born abroad, but it doesn’t mention mothers.

Six Malaysian women and the family support group Family Frontiers filed a legal suit in December 2020 against the decades-old law they called discriminatory. The government argued the court had no jurisdiction to hear the issue of citizenship.

Family Frontiers said in a statement that the Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled that Malaysian women have the same automatic rights as Malaysian men to pass their citizenship to their overseas-born children.

“Malaysian mothers have faced family separation, along with obstacles to accessing residency, education, health care and social services for their children. Today’s ruling is a monumental step in the direction of gender equality,” Family Frontiers said.