Malaysia's PM signs landmark pact with opposition lawmakers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Barely a month in office, Malaysia's new leader has won opposition support to shore up his fragile government in exchange for a slew of reforms as Parliament reopened Monday.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob signed an unprecedented cooperation pact in Parliament with the main opposition bloc led by Anwar Ibrahim, in a move to prevent any bid to undermine his rule ahead of general elections due in two years.

The “political stability and transformation" pact will give Ismail the backing of 88 lawmakers in Anwar's bloc, in addition to 114 that support him in the 222-member house.

Ismail said in a statement that the pact will lead to bipartisan cooperation and political reforms that will bolster governance, fight the COVID-19 crisis, and help to revive the economy.

“The government is confident that this memorandum of understanding will not only help cast aside all political differences but also ensure the country’s recovery is holistic and inclusive," he said.

Officials said further details of the agreement will be unveiled soon.