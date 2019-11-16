Mali’s military abandons isolated outposts amid attacks

Keita this month pledged “improved conditions for our men,” saying the military would take a more offensive role in fighting extremism. In a statement Sunday, the military confirmed that some of its isolated units would be regrouped at other bases.

The political discontent has spread to soldiers’ widows and other family members, who have staged several sit-ins in the capital, Bamako, and in Kati, home to Mali’s largest military base. They demand better equipment and training for those on the front lines.

“Reducing the risk of these large-scale attacks on bases is a way of potentially mitigating that political risk and mitigating pressure on the armed forces and also on (the president). But I don’t think this anger is going away,” said Andrew Lebovich, an analyst of the Sahel region and visiting fellow with the European Council on Foreign Relations.

The outrage also has been directed at former colonizer France, which has kept 5,000 soldiers in West Africa’s Sahel region as part of a long-term effort to stabilize it.