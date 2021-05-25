Mali's coup leader wrests back control of the government

Goita has served as Mali's vice president since the transitional government was formed last September in the wake of his coup d’etat despite initial calls from the international community for an entirely civilian-led transition.

In announcing the removal of the president and prime minister of the transitional government, the military also said that it would be relieving others from their duties including “everyone implicated in the situation.”

Still, the military insisted: “The transition is following its normal course and elections will be held as anticipated in 2022.” Following international pressure last year the junta had promised to organize that vote by next February, 18 months after the coup d’etat shook the country.

The overthrow of democratically elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita came amid mounting military casualties in the fight against Islamic militants linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

The extremists first took control of major towns in northern Mali after the 2012 coup. Only a 2013 military intervention led by the former colonial power France pushed extremists out of those towns. France and a U.N. force have continued to battle the extremist rebels, who operate in rural areas and regularly attack roads and cities.

