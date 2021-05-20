Massive Belgian manhunt continues for armed soldier on run

Police and army officers have been carefully combing through a vast nature park in northeastern Belgium, eager to pin him down. A major highway running through the area has been closed off for two days, causing massive traffic jams.

When authorities recovered his car in northeastern Belgium on Tuesday, they found four missile launchers and ammunition. Bringing in heavy military equipment, authorities kept combing through the rugged terrain from Limburg province where Conings is suspected of hiding.

Authorities put out a search bulletin for the bald-shaven and tattooed Conings. The bulletin warned the public not to approach Conings should they see him, and asked Conings to turn himself in.

Local media reported he had left several farewell notes.

He had threatened several people, including Marc Van Ranst, one of the best-known virologists working on Belgium's pandemic response.

In a Twitter message early Wednesday, Van Ranst wrote, “Let one thing be clear: such threats do not make an impression on me.”

The government, however, was under considerable pressure because of the massive security lapse.

“Someone who is on the list of state security and yet is given a key to an arsenal of weapons. Can you explain this?” lawmaker Dedecker asked.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0