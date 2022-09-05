 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Massive manhunt on after 10 stabbed to death in Canada

A manhunt is underway in Canada for two "armed and dangerous" men who are suspects in a mass stabbing Sunday that left at least 10 dead and 15 injured at multiple scenes in an Indigenous community and the surrounding area in Saskatchewan, authorities say.

Canadian police are searching for two men suspected of stabbing 10 people to death in an Indigenous community and a nearby town.

The attacks was one of the nation’s deadliest mass killings. The massive manhunt entered its second day Monday.

Authorities have said some of the victims were targeted and others appeared to have been chosen at random. The series of attacks took place on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon in Saskatchewan province.

Officials have given no motive for the crimes, but a senior Indigenous leader suggested drugs were somehow involved.

Police believe the suspects were last spotted around midday on Sunday in the provincial capital of Regina. That's about 335 kilometers south of where the stabbings happened.

