Mayor, governor want to cancel Osaka legs of Olympic relay

Organizers said before it began that they would reroute the relay if they had to, but any delay is a reminder of the risks of crisscrossing the country for four months with 10,000 runners.

The relay ends at the opening ceremony on July 23 in Tokyo.

Any glitch also puts the focus on the massive challenge of holding the postponed Olympics and Paralympics in a pandemic with 15,400 athletes entering Japan accompanied by tens of thousands of staff, officials, media and broadcasters. Organizers have banned fans from abroad, who had bought about 600,000 tickets of 7.8 million that were to be available. Local fans purchased about 4.4 million, and many will be allowed to attend.

The torch relay is scheduled to arrive in Osaka prefecture on April 13 and will go through the city on April 14.

Experts have raised concerns about Osaka’s rapid spike and the burden on its medical infrastructure. An international figure skating event is scheduled for mid-April in the city of Osaka.

Japan had 474,773 cases and 9,162 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the health ministry. Osaka reported 599 daily new cases Wednesday, surpassing Tokyo’s 414.

Japan has handled the virus better than many countries, but not as well as most in Asia.