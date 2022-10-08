 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet the 60 women who have won the Nobel Prize

French author Annie Ernaux won this year’s Nobel Prize in literature Thursday for blending fiction and autobiography in books that fearlessly mine her experiences as a working-class woman to explore life in France since the 1940s.

Only 60 of the more than 900 people who have won the Nobel Prize have been women. Stacker has curated a gallery of every one.

