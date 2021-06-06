Meghan and Harry welcome baby girl, Lilibet Diana

The newborn is the Queen's 11th great-grandchild. She is eighth in line to the throne behind her grandfather Charles, uncle William, his three children (George, Charlotte and Louis), her father Harry, and big brother Archie.

Her birth in the United States makes her the most senior royal in the line of succession to have been born overseas.

It also makes her a dual US-UK citizen, meaning that the youngest Sussex could potentially go on to become US President when she grows up -- while also being in line to the British throne.

Meghan and Harry kept the pregnancy as private as possible, speaking just a handful of times about their daughter's impending arrival.

One of those occasions was for a pre-recorded message from Meghan for the recent Vax Live concert in May, which she and Harry co-chaired.

"My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter -- it's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world," the Duchess told the audience at the event, intended to promote Covid-19 vaccine equity and gender equality.