Meghan reveals 'concerns' within royal family about her baby's skin color

"That conversation, I am never going to share," Harry said. "At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked."

When Winfrey asked if he could share the questions posed during the conversation, he declined, saying "I'm not comfortable with sharing that."

"But it was right at the beginning," he added. "What will the kids look like? That was at the beginning when she wasn't going to get security, when my family suggested that she might continue acting (because there wasn't going to be money for her)."

In another part of the broadcast, Harry also criticized the royals for failing to support them when lawmakers pointed out "colonial undertones" in the way that Meghan was covered in the British press.

"For us, for this union and the specifics around her race, there was an opportunity -- many opportunities -- for my family to show some public support," Harry said. The couple have themselves frequently criticized parts of the media for racist elements to their coverage.

"One of the most telling parts and the saddest parts, I guess, was over 70 female members of Parliament, both Conservative and Labour, came out and called out the colonial undertones of articles and headlines written about Meghan. Yet no one from my family ever said anything. That hurts," Harry told Winfrey.