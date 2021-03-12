Meghan said racism drove her out of the UK. Black Britons ask, 'are we still here in 2021?'

"The blanket refusal to accept there is any bigotry in the British press is laughable, does a disservice to journalists of color and shows an institution and an industry in denial," they added.

Popular TV host Piers Morgan's claim on one of Britain's most watched morning shows that he "didn't believe a word" that Meghan was saying led to 41,000 complaints to the UK's communication regulator. An investigation was launched, and the famous presenter lost his top gig.

On Wednesday, Morgan said that he still does not believe Meghan.

"I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't [believe her]," Morgan tweeted. "If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions."

Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, whose heated on-air exchange with Morgan went viral after he questioned Meghan's truthfulness during her Oprah interview, says it's going to take more than a couple of resignations to heal the divide.

"There is the issue of the lack of trust in the media," Mos-Shogbamimu said. "If the media is going to change your words, the tone of your words, how are you going to trust them with your most valuable asset which is your voice."