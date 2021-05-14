Mercenary group denies charge of racism in north Mozambique

“Most of the people that we rescued over the 10-day period that we undertook operations in Palma, were Mozambican nationals. In fact of the 240 people that we got to safety at the Afungi peninsula only 12 were white, and two of those were bodies that we recovered so that they could be returned to their families,” said the statement.

“We stand committed to our human rights obligations as encapsulated in our company policies and are incredibly proud of our team and the efforts that they made during this attack to support and save as many of the civilians stuck in the middle of the fighting, this was done at great personal risk to themselves,” said the statement.

In a report earlier this year, Amnesty International alleged that hundreds of civilians in Cabo Delgado were unlawfully killed by the extremist rebels, government security forces and the Dyck Advisory Group. Amnesty called for an urgent investigation into these killings, saying they may amount to war crimes.

The Dyck group said it is preparing a report to counter Amnesty's charges that it had perpetrated human rights abuses against Mozambican civilians while contracted by the Mozambican government.

