Merkel drops Easter shutdown plan for Germany, apologizes

Merkel said, even without the Easter shutdown, the decisions that she and the state governors came up with offer a “framework” to beat back the new wave of coronavirus infections.

Restaurants, bars and many leisure facilities remain closed. A plan drawn up earlier this month to allow limited reopenings — of shops, for example — features an “emergency brake” under which regions are supposed to reimpose restrictions when the number of weekly infections exceeds 100 per 100,000 residents on three consecutive days.

Germany is currently recording 108 weekly new cases per 100,000 residents nationwide, with wide regional variations.

Merkel's about-turn came as polls show declining support for her center-right Union bloc, which benefited from her perceived good management of the pandemic last year. It has been weighed down of late by a scandal over alleged profiteering from mask-procurement deals by a few lawmakers.

And Germany’s vaccination campaign has made a slow start, with 9.5% of the population receiving at least a first shot and 4.2% receiving both doses by Tuesday. In contrast, U.K. authorities reported that 54% of its population has had at least one vaccine shot. German authorities have vowed to speed the innoculation campaign up as more doses become available, and to expand testing.